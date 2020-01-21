Green Brick Part Up 25.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GRBK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Green Brick Part (NASDAQ:GRBK) on July 11th, 2019 at $9.47. In approximately 6 months, Green Brick Part has returned 25.73% as of today's recent price of $11.90.

Green Brick Part share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.00 and a 52-week low of $7.72 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $11.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company. The Company develops residential homes, complexes, and communities. Green Brick Partners invests in a range of real estate investments, as well as provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders. Green Brick Partners serves customers in the States of Texas, Georgia, and Colorado.

