Green Bancorp In Shares Down 4.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GNBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Green Bancorp In (NASDAQ:GNBC) on December 17th, 2018 at $17.85. In approximately 17 months, Green Bancorp In has returned 3.95% as of today's recent price of $17.14.

Green Bancorp In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.35 and a 52-week low of $17.06 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $17.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as thrift and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, insurance, payment protection, phone banking, bill pay, and merchant services. Green Bancorp serves clients in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Green Bancorp In.

Log in and add Green Bancorp In (GNBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.