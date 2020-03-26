Great Western Ba Shares Down 44.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GWB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Western Ba (NYSE:GWB) on December 3rd, 2019 at $33.50. In approximately 4 months, Great Western Ba has returned 44.62% as of today's recent price of $18.55.

Great Western Ba share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $16.87 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $18.55 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company owning and controlling one and more banks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Great Western Ba.

