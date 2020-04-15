Great Southn Ban Has Returned 4.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GSBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Great Southn Ban (NASDAQ:GSBC) on March 31st, 2020 at $39.34. In approximately 2 weeks, Great Southn Ban has returned 4.36% as of today's recent price of $41.06.

Over the past year, Great Southn Ban has traded in a range of $32.23 to $64.48 and is now at $41.05, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and originates real estate, commercial real estate, commercial business, consumer, and construction loans through a network of offices in southwest and central Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp also offers insurance, appraisal, travel, discount brokerage, and related services.

