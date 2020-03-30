Great Southn Ban Has Returned 38.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GSBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Southn Ban (NASDAQ:GSBC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $60.73. In approximately 2 months, Great Southn Ban has returned 38.09% as of today's recent price of $37.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Great Southn Ban share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.23 and a high of $64.48 and are now at $37.60, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and originates real estate, commercial real estate, commercial business, consumer, and construction loans through a network of offices in southwest and central Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp also offers insurance, appraisal, travel, discount brokerage, and related services.

