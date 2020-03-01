Great Ajax Corp Up 3.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AJX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) on August 8th, 2019 at $14.34. In approximately 5 months, Great Ajax Corp has returned 3.56% as of today's recent price of $14.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Great Ajax Corp have traded between a low of $11.83 and a high of $15.96 and are now at $14.85, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage-based loan assets secured by single and multi family residences, commercial retail, and residential properties.

