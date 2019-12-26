Gray Television Shares Up 25.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.21. In approximately 4 months, Gray Television has returned 25.49% as of today's recent price of $21.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Gray Television share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.60 and a high of $25.31 and are now at $21.59, 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 2.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Gray Television, Inc. operates television stations. The Company operates in the southern, midwestern, and southwestern United States.

