Gray Television Has Returned 29.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.21. In approximately 5 months, Gray Television has returned 29.67% as of today's recent price of $22.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gray Television have traded between a low of $13.60 and a high of $25.31 and are now at $22.31, which is 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Gray Television, Inc. operates television stations. The Company operates in the southern, midwestern, and southwestern United States.

