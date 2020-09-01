Gray Television Up 27.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.21. In approximately 4 months, Gray Television has returned 27.87% as of today's recent price of $22.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gray Television have traded between a low of $13.60 and a high of $25.31 and are now at $22.00, which is 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Gray Television, Inc. operates television stations. The Company operates in the southern, midwestern, and southwestern United States.

