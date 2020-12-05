Gray Television Up 0.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) on March 25th, 2020 at $12.35. In approximately 2 months, Gray Television has returned 0.77% as of today's recent price of $12.44.

Over the past year, Gray Television has traded in a range of $8.53 to $23.21 and is now at $12.83, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Gray Television, Inc. operates television stations. The Company operates in the southern, midwestern, and southwestern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gray Television shares.

Log in and add Gray Television (GTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.