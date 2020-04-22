Graphic Packagin Shares Up 4.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) on April 7th, 2020 at $12.46. In approximately 2 weeks, Graphic Packagin has returned 4.85% as of today's recent price of $13.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Graphic Packagin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.41 and a high of $16.95 and are now at $13.06, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Graphic Packagin shares.

Log in and add Graphic Packagin (GPK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.