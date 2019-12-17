Graphic Packagin Shares Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) on September 12th, 2019 at $14.08. In approximately 3 months, Graphic Packagin has returned 18.40% as of today's recent price of $16.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Graphic Packagin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.13 and a high of $16.80 and are now at $16.67, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Graphic Packagin shares.

Log in and add Graphic Packagin (GPK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.