Graphic Packagin Has Returned 19.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) on September 12th, 2019 at $14.08. In approximately 4 months, Graphic Packagin has returned 19.04% as of today's recent price of $16.75.

Graphic Packagin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.95 and a 52-week low of $10.13 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $16.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

