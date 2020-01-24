Graphic Packagin Up 17.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) on September 12th, 2019 at $14.08. In approximately 4 months, Graphic Packagin has returned 17.48% as of today's recent price of $16.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Graphic Packagin have traded between a low of $11.79 and a high of $16.95 and are now at $16.54, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Graphic Packagin shares.

