Graham Holding-B Shares Down 11.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Graham Holding-B (NYSE:GHC) on January 10th, 2020 at $619.81. In approximately 4 weeks, Graham Holding-B has returned 11.66% as of today's recent price of $547.57.

Graham Holding-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $756.26 and a 52-week low of $538.02 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $547.57 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 0.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, newspaper print and online publishing, television broadcasting and cable television systems.

