Graham Corp Has Returned -0.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GHM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) on March 30th, 2020 at $12.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Graham Corp has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $12.13.

Over the past year, Graham Corp has traded in a range of $11.07 to $23.77 and is now at $12.12, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries around the world. The Company markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham's products include ejectors, liquid ring vacuum pumps, condensers, and heat exchangers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Graham Corp.

Log in and add Graham Corp (GHM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.