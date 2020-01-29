Graham Corp Down 10.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GHM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) on December 31st, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 4 weeks, Graham Corp has returned 10.92% as of today's recent price of $19.33.

Graham Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.77 and a 52-week low of $17.70 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $19.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries around the world. The Company markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham's products include ejectors, liquid ring vacuum pumps, condensers, and heat exchangers.

