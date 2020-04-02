Graco Inc Up 15.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GGG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) on October 21st, 2019 at $46.61. In approximately 4 months, Graco Inc has returned 15.05% as of today's recent price of $53.62.

Over the past year, Graco Inc has traded in a range of $41.36 to $55.60 and is now at $53.47, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Graco Inc. supplies technology for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets systems to move, measure, control, dispense, and apply fluid materials. Graco's products are used for applying paints and coatings, high-pressure cleaning of equipment, and lubricating and maintaining vehicles, and other equipment.

