Gp Strategies Shares (GPX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gp Strategies (NYSE:GPX) on January 15th, 2020 at $14.38. In approximately 3 weeks, Gp Strategies has returned 0.31% as of today's recent price of $14.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Gp Strategies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.94 and a high of $17.12 and are now at $14.42, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement services and products. The Company's customers include multinational companies in manufacturing and process industries, electrical power utilities, and other commercial and governmental customers. GP Strategies also manufactures and distributes molded and coated optical products.

