Goldman Sachs Gp Shares Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) on April 7th, 2020 at $165.80. In approximately 1 month, Goldman Sachs Gp has returned 10.44% as of today's recent price of $183.10.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and a 52-week low of $130.85 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $183.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

