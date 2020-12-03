Goldman Sachs Gp Down 33.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) on January 27th, 2020 at $237.00. In approximately 2 month, Goldman Sachs Gp has returned 33.78% as of today's recent price of $156.95.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gphas traded in a range of $154.68 to $250.46 and are now at $156.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Goldman Sachs Gp.

Log in and add Goldman Sachs Gp (GS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.