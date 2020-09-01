Golden Entertain Shares Up 28.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GDEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $14.71. In approximately 2 months, Golden Entertain has returned 28.43% as of today's recent price of $18.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Golden Entertain have traded between a low of $12.32 and a high of $20.42 and are now at $18.89, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Golden Entertain shares.

