Golden Entertain Shares Up 27.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GDEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $14.71. In approximately 3 months, Golden Entertain has returned 27.51% as of today's recent price of $18.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Golden Entertain share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.32 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $18.75, 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.

