Golden Entertain Up 30.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GDEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $14.71. In approximately 2 months, Golden Entertain has returned 30.91% as of today's recent price of $19.25.

Over the past year, Golden Entertain has traded in a range of $12.32 to $20.42 and is now at $19.25, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Golden Entertain shares.

