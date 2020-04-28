Golden Entertain Up 26.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GDEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on April 9th, 2020 at $7.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Golden Entertain has returned 26.94% as of today's recent price of $9.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Golden Entertain have traded between a low of $3.55 and a high of $21.67 and are now at $9.00, which is 154% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Golden Entertain shares.

Log in and add Golden Entertain (GDEN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.