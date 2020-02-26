Gold Resource Corporation Up 37.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GORO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gold Resource Corporation (:GORO) on October 21st, 2019 at $3.84. In approximately 4 months, Gold Resource Corporation has returned 37.76% as of today's recent price of $5.29.

Over the past year, Gold Resource Corporation has traded in a range of $2.73 to $6.24 and is now at $5.29, 94% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

