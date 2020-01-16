Gold Resource Corporation Up 33.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GORO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gold Resource Corporation (:GORO) on October 21st, 2019 at $3.84. In approximately 3 months, Gold Resource Corporation has returned 33.85% as of today's recent price of $5.14.

Over the past year, Gold Resource Corporation has traded in a range of $2.73 to $5.84 and is now at $5.14, 88% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

