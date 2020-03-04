Golar Lng Ltd Shares Down 30.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GLNG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) on March 9th, 2020 at $8.74. In approximately 4 weeks, Golar Lng Ltd has returned 30.85% as of today's recent price of $6.04.

Golar Lng Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.97 and a 52-week low of $5.60 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $6.04 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Golar LNG Limited operates as an independent owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, including carriers, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and floating liquefaction (FLNG) vessels. Collectively these assets make Golar an integrated midstream LNG services provider supporting resource holders, gas producers, and consumers.

