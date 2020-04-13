Godaddy Inc-A Shares Up 16.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GDDY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) on March 24th, 2020 at $52.23. In approximately 3 weeks, Godaddy Inc-A has returned 16.76% as of today's recent price of $60.98.

Godaddy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $82.30 and a 52-week low of $40.25 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $60.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

GoDaddy, Inc. provides a cloud-based web platform for small businesses, web design professionals and individuals. The Company's platform provides applications that help them connect to their customers, manage their businesses and get found online.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Godaddy Inc-A shares.

