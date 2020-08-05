Godaddy Inc-A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GDDY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) on March 24th, 2020 at $52.23. In approximately 1 month, Godaddy Inc-A has returned 34.04% as of today's recent price of $70.00.

Godaddy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.89 and a 52-week low of $40.25 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $70.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

GoDaddy, Inc. provides a cloud-based web platform for small businesses, web design professionals and individuals. The Company's platform provides applications that help them connect to their customers, manage their businesses and get found online.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Godaddy Inc-A.

Log in and add Godaddy Inc-A (GDDY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.