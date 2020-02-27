Godaddy Inc-A Up 1.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GDDY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) on November 7th, 2019 at $71.19. In approximately 4 months, Godaddy Inc-A has returned 1.85% as of today's recent price of $72.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Godaddy Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.93 and a high of $82.30 and are now at $72.51, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

GoDaddy, Inc. provides a cloud-based web platform for small businesses, web design professionals and individuals. The Company's platform provides applications that help them connect to their customers, manage their businesses and get found online.

