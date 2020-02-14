Glu Mobile Inc Shares Up 37.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GLUU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) on September 12th, 2019 at $5.54. In approximately 5 months, Glu Mobile Inc has returned 37.18% as of today's recent price of $7.60.

Over the past year, Glu Mobile Inc has traded in a range of $4.11 to $11.75 and is now at $7.60, 85% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.21% lower and 2.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on a global basis. The Company develops its games and related applications based on third-party licensed brands and other intellectual property, as well as on its own brands and intellectual property.

