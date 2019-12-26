Globus Medical I Shares Up 37.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (GMED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) on June 28th, 2019 at $42.90. In approximately 6 months, Globus Medical I has returned 37.85% as of today's recent price of $59.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Globus Medical I have traded between a low of $38.01 and a high of $60.15 and are now at $59.13, which is 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 1.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

Globus Medical, Inc.operates as a medical device company. The Company is focused exclusively on the design, development, and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. Globus Medical offers products of innovative fusion and disruptive technologies.

