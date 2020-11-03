Globus Medical I Down 20.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GMED)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) on February 25th, 2020 at $52.02. In approximately 2 weeks, Globus Medical I has returned 20.95% as of today's recent price of $41.12.

Over the past year, Globus Medical I has traded in a range of $36.04 to $60.15 and is now at $41.12, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Globus Medical, Inc.operates as a medical device company. The Company is focused exclusively on the design, development, and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. Globus Medical offers products of innovative fusion and disruptive technologies.

