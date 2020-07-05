Globant Sa Shares (GLOB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on April 7th, 2020 at $94.27. In approximately 4 weeks, Globant Sa has returned 22.99% as of today's recent price of $115.94.

Globant Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.67 and a 52-week low of $70.83 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $115.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

