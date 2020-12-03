Globant Sa Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GLOB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on February 26th, 2020 at $116.10. In approximately 2 weeks, Globant Sa has returned 10.40% as of today's recent price of $104.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Globant Sa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.34 and a high of $141.67 and are now at $104.02, 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

