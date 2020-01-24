Globant Sa Up 18.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GLOB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on November 25th, 2019 at $103.94. In approximately 2 months, Globant Sa has returned 18.41% as of today's recent price of $123.07.

Globant Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.79 and a 52-week low of $62.66 and are now trading 96% above that low price at $123.07 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Globant Sa shares.

Log in and add Globant Sa (GLOB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.