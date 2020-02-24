Globant Sa Up 17.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GLOB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) on November 25th, 2019 at $103.94. In approximately 3 months, Globant Sa has returned 17.28% as of today's recent price of $121.90.

Over the past year, Globant Sa has traded in a range of $67.60 to $141.67 and is now at $121.90, 80% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Globant S.A. is a software solutions company. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients throughout North America and Europe.

