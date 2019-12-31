Global Payments Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GPN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) on October 11th, 2019 at $164.21. In approximately 3 months, Global Payments has returned 10.44% as of today's recent price of $181.34.

Global Payments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $185.42 and a 52-week low of $94.81 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $181.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Global Payments Inc. provides electronic transaction processing, information systems, and services. The Company serves the financial, corporate, government, and merchant communities on a worldwide basis. Global Payments provides funds transfer, merchant services, merchant accounting, Internet services, and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Global Payments shares.

Log in and add Global Payments (GPN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.