Global Brass & C Shares Up 59.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BRSS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Brass & C (NYSE:BRSS) on January 9th, 2019 at $27.56. In approximately 15 months, Global Brass & C has returned 59.64% as of today's recent price of $43.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Global Brass & C have traded between a low of $34.09 and a high of $44.08 and are now at $43.99, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, and stamping to fabricate alloy products from processed scrap, copper cathode, and other refined metals. Global Brass & Copper Holdings operates in the United States.

