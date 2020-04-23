Global Brass & C Has Returned 59.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BRSS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Brass & C (NYSE:BRSS) on January 9th, 2019 at $27.56. In approximately 16 months, Global Brass & C has returned 59.64% as of today's recent price of $43.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Brass & C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.91 and a high of $44.02 and are now at $43.99, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, and stamping to fabricate alloy products from processed scrap, copper cathode, and other refined metals. Global Brass & Copper Holdings operates in the United States.

