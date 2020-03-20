Global Blood The Shares Down 29.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Global Blood The (NASDAQ:GBT) on February 26th, 2020 at $64.38. In approximately 3 weeks, Global Blood The has returned 29.34% as of today's recent price of $45.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Blood The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.96 and a high of $87.54 and are now at $45.50, 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

