Global Blood The Has Returned 57.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GBT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Blood The (NASDAQ:GBT) on November 19th, 2019 at $53.61. In approximately 2 months, Global Blood The has returned 57.27% as of today's recent price of $84.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Blood The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.69 and a high of $86.06 and are now at $84.31, 93% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

