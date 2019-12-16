Global Blood The Up 43.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GBT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Blood The (NASDAQ:GBT) on November 19th, 2019 at $53.61. In approximately 4 weeks, Global Blood The has returned 43.41% as of today's recent price of $76.88.

Over the past year, Global Blood The has traded in a range of $34.92 to $79.95 and is now at $76.88, 120% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.20% higher and 4.73% higher over the past week, respectively.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Global Blood The shares.

Log in and add Global Blood The (GBT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.