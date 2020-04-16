Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) on April 1st, 2020 at $29.40. In approximately 2 weeks, Glaukos Corp has returned 13.13% as of today's recent price of $33.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Glaukos Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.31 and a high of $84.65 and are now at $33.26, 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% lower and 3.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

Glaukos Corporation operates as an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos offers micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression.

