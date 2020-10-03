Glatfelter Down 29.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GLT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) on January 27th, 2020 at $16.86. In approximately 1 month, Glatfelter has returned 29.75% as of today's recent price of $11.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Glatfelter share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.78 and a high of $19.03 and are now at $11.84. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

P.H. Glatfelter Co, commonly known as Glatfelter, manufactures specialty paper and engineered products. The Company's products include custom applications such as playing cards and digital imaging papers, as well as printing, converting papers, and long-fiberand overlay papers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Glatfelter.

