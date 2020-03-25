Gladstone Commer Shares Down 52.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GOOD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gladstone Commer (NASDAQ:GOOD) on December 20th, 2019 at $21.94. In approximately 3 months, Gladstone Commer has returned 52.28% as of today's recent price of $10.47.

Gladstone Commer share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and a 52-week low of $7.59 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $10.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 3.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation was created to invest in and own net leased industrial and commercial real estate property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is actively seeking and evaluating properties for potential acquisition and mortgage financing.

