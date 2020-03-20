Glacier Bancorp Down 31.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GBCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) on January 22nd, 2020 at $44.29. In approximately 2 months, Glacier Bancorp has returned 31.26% as of today's recent price of $30.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Glacier Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.66 and a high of $46.51 and are now at $30.44, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans.

