Glacier Bancorp Down 25.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (GBCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) on January 22nd, 2020 at $44.29. In approximately 2 months, Glacier Bancorp has returned 25.69% as of today's recent price of $32.91.

Over the past year, Glacier Bancorp has traded in a range of $26.66 to $46.51 and is now at $32.91, 23% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans.

