Gibraltar Indust Has Returned 16.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ROCK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gibraltar Indust (NASDAQ:ROCK) on March 26th, 2020 at $41.18. In approximately 1 month, Gibraltar Indust has returned 16.39% as of today's recent price of $47.93.

Gibraltar Indust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.58 and a 52-week low of $30.60 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $47.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer, processor, and distributor of metals and other engineered materials for the building products, vehicular, and other industrial markets. The Company serves customers in a variety of industries in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

